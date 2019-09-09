Fast and Furious 9: List of roads affected by filming on Tuesday as Regent Road closes for the day

Have your say

REGENT Road will be closed to vehicles on Tuesday to allow filming for the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise to take place.

The thoroughfare will be shut off in its entirety after partial closures last week as filming on the Hollywood blockbuster continues.

Filming for Fast and Furious 9 got underway last week.

It means the road will be inaccessible to vehicles from 6am to 10pm.

However, two other streets are to reopen to vehicles on Tuesday evening.

The High Street, extending from Lawnmarket to Cockburn Street and the Lawnmarket, from George IV Bridge to the High Street, will both reopen to traffic at 10pm.

Pedestrian closures on the High Street, Lawnmarket, West Parliament Square, Parliament Square and St Giles Street also end at 6pm.

The blockbuster film series, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena, began shooting in the Capital on Friday.

Saturday saw West Parliament Square, Parliament Square and St Giles Street close in their entirety from 6am until 10pm on Wednesday, September 11.

Waterloo Place and parts of Calton Road were closed from last Monday morning to allow film crews the opportunity to prepare the Capital's streets for high octane action sequences.

West College Street and South College Street were shut from 6am on Friday morning as filming officially got underway.

Both streets will remain closed to traffic until 10pm on Monday, September 23, although local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays on South College Street will be allowed.

Calton Road is shut from Calton Hill to the entrance of Waverley Gate car park until 10pm on Thursday, September 12, as is Waterloo Place.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot - one of the largest to ever take place in the city.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

A full list of road closures can be found here.