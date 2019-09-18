Fast and Furious 9: List of Wednesday road closures as filming continues in Edinburgh

ROAD closures in the city centre continue today for filming of the latest in the Fast and Furious series takes place in the Capital.

READ MORE: Watch the moment Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel belts out Scottish national anthem on Edinburgh's iconic Royal Mile

Chambers Street and Guthrie Street have both been closed in their entirety since 6am yesterday but will reopen at 10pm tonight.

West College Street and South College Street both remain closed throughout the filming until September 23, except for local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays.

And today, there will be no pedestrian access to Victoria Street, West Bow (from the Grassmarket to Victoria Street) or Victoria Terrace (from Upper Bow westwards to Johnston Terrace) between 8am and 4pm.

READ MORE: Fast and Furious 9: Stars pay tribute to Edinburgh as they end filming schedule in Capital

A full list of road closures is available here.

Action movie Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, began filming at the start of September.

The four-week filming schedule involves close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

Edinburgh City Council and Film Edinburgh, who have been working closely with the production team on the filming schedule, have described it as "one of the largest and most complex shoots ever to film in the historic Old and New Towns of Edinburgh."