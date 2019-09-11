Fast and Furious 9: Over 20 streets closed on Wednesday as filming continues in Edinburgh

DOZENS of Capital streets are set to close to traffic on Wednesday to allow for filming on the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious series to take place in the Old Town.

On one of the busiest days for road closures during the filming schedule, more than 20 streets are set to be shut off to vehicles at different times during the day.

Filming for Fast and Furious 9 continues in the Capital on Wednesday.

The series, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena, began filming in the Capital last Friday.

Around half the closures are set to affect roads near the University of Edinburgh.

East Preston Street, West Preston Street, Summerhall Place, Summerhall, Hope Park Crescent, Buccleuch Street, Chapel Street, Potterow, Teviot Place, Forrest Road and Bristo Place will be closed to vehicles from 12pm until 6pm.

Chambers Street will be sealed off to traffic from 6am - 10pm as high octane action sequences are captured winding through the city streets.

Guthrie Street, Victoria Street and West Bow well also be closed at the same times, however West Parliament Square and St Giles Street are due to reopen this evening at 10pm.

Traffic is also set to be barred from several access points to Holyrood Park from 12pm.

Queens Drive, from Broad Pavement car park to Holyrood Park Road, Holyrood Park Road, in its entirety and Dalkeith Road, from Holyrood Park Road to East Preston Street, are all closed off to vehicles until 6pm this evening.

In addition, several previously shut off roads remain closed throughout the day.

Waterloo Place and Calton Road, two of the first streets closed to allow filming to take place, will be shut until 10pm on Thursday, while West and South College Street are sealed off until Sep 23.

Pedestrian closures will also be in place on Victoria Terrace, from Upper Bow westwards to Johnston Terrace, Victoria Street, in its entirety and West Bow, from the Grassmarket to Victoria Street.

However, exceptions apply for those accessing homes and for emergency services.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

A full list of road closures is available here.