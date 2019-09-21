Fast and Furious 9: These are the weekend road closures as filming of the Hollywood blockbuster continues in Edinburgh

A SERIES of road closures are planned for over the weekend as filming of the latest in the Fast and Furious series continues in the Capital.

Today (Saturday) sees West Port and Cowgate both closed between 5am and 12 noon, while Regent Road will be close from 12 noon to 6pm.

Filming has been taking place throughout September

There will walso be the filming of a low-loader vehicle on stretch between Holyrood Park Drive and Bristo Place. The time of the shooting is to be confirmed but there isn't expected to be any disruption to traffic while filming is ongoing.

On Sunday, the Mound will be shut off between 5am and 12 noon, while filming will also be taking place on St Vincent Street too.

Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, is due out next year.