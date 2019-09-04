Fast and Furious 9: Two new roads set to close for filming on streets of Edinburgh on Friday

Have your say

TWO further roads in Edinburgh are set to close on Friday morning as filming for the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious 9 series officially gets underway.

Waterloo Place and parts of Calton Road were closed from Monday morning to allow film crews the opportunity to prepare the Capital's streets for high octane action sequences.

However, West College Street and South College Street will close from 6am on Friday morning as filming officially gets underway.

Both streets will remain closed to traffic until 10pm on Monday, September 23, although local access to the Festival Theatre loading bays on South College Street will be allowed.

Calton Road is shut from Calton Hill to the entrance of Waverley Gate Gate car park until 10pm on Thursday, September 12, as is Waterloo Place.

Access to the entrance to the Waverley Gate car park to New Street from Calton Road is also set to be "restricted" from Friday.

A 'filming advice notice' located on Calton Road reads: "Access may be restricted for small periods around Calton Road, Calton Road drop off and pickup facilities and New Street car park will remain open."

"There may be some delay to pedestrians and vehicles on access routes. Please allow some extra time for this."

Images show crews setting up filming locations earlier in the week.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

A full list of road closures can be found here.