Father killed by Edinburgh tram because bell was too quiet

A PEDESTRIAN was knocked down and killed by an Edinburgh tram because the bell was too quiet for him to hear, a damning report reveals today.

Dad-of-two Carlos Correa, 53, died after being hit close to the Saughton tram stop, off Broomhouse Drive on Tuesday, September 11 last year.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) made a series of recommendations after investigating his tragic death.

“The RAIB found that the tram’s audible warning devices were not sufficiently loud to provide an effective warning to pedestrians under many operational circumstances,” it concluded.

“It also found that Edinburgh Trams Limited did not have a process in place for regularly reviewing the risks at its off-street pedestrian crossings.”

One of RAIB’s recommendations is for Edinburgh Trams to improve the audibility of its trams’ warning devices.

Another recommendation is for it to identify the risk factors associated with its off- street pedestrian crossings and to develop a process for regularly reviewing the risk control measures.

Two further recommendations are made to the Light Rail Safety and Standards Board (LRSSB).

One is to improve the current guidance on the audibility of tram warning devices and another is to improve the guidance on the design and layout of tram footpath crossings.

The report also identifies the importance of maintaining records relating to risks that have been identified during project safety assurance processes, and requesting appropriate technical expertise where necessary.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Correa’s family, their lawyer Jayne Crawford, a partner with Thompsons Solicitors, said: “The family, who are still grieving their loss, are shocked by a damning report prepared by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) identifying several areas of failings in respect of public safety.

“Even the most basic risk assessment and investigation would have identified appropriate safety measures, any one of which could have prevented Mr Correa’s death.

“In essence the report suggests that in the many millions of public funds lavished on the Edinburgh’s tram project little attention was paid to simple, industry standard, safety measures.

“The family welcome the recommendations set out within the RAIB’s report and hope that Edinburgh trams follow up on the necessary safety measures to ensure this such tragic accidents are prevented in the future.”