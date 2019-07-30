Fauldhouse road closed after roof ripped off double-decker bus by railway bridge

A road in West Lothian is currently closed after a double-decker bus' roof was ripped off while trying to drive under a railway bridge.

The incident happened around 11.15am this morning (Tuesday) on Shotts Road in Fauldhouse.

The road is currently closed and Lothian Buses are arranging the recovery of the vehicle.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident and is believed to be uninjured.

Network Rail said that trains would be running over the bridge with a 20mph speed restriction as the roof is still attached to the bridge.

A spokesperson for Lothian Country said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident earlier today in the Fauldhouse area and we are fully assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries.”