First West Lothian announces expansion and improvement in frequency to Edinburgh Airport service.

First West Lothian has announced an expansion and improvement in frequency to its Edinburgh Airport service.

The firm’s 600 service will now link up with more of West Lothian including Kirkton Campus, Whitburn and Blackburn with a direct service to Edinburgh Airport every 30 minutes.

Plans by rivals Lothian Buses to cut a Saturday service between Penicuik and Edinburgh didn't go down well with commuters recently.

The bus company has unveiled a raft of service changes which will come into effect from July 14th.

One of those changes is a revised route for the service number 15 and X15, with buses to run between Penicuik and Waterloo Place and the Saturday service withdrawn.

But several residents have complained about the Saturday service cut after Lothian posted their new timetable on social media.

