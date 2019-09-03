Forth Bridge closed to trains after reports of trespasser

TRAINS on the Forth Bridge have been halted in both directions following reports of a trespasser on the line.

ScotRail say replacement bus services will be in place between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway until at least 12:00 while the incident is investigated.

Rail tickets can be used on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Gateway, while they are also being accepted on Stagecoach East services around the Fife Circle, on routes.

Those travelling from the Capital to Fife or vice versa have been urged to check the latest travel information before setting off.

More to follow.