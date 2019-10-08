Forth Road Bridge closed to double-decker buses due to high winds

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to double-decker buses due to dangerous high winds.

By Elsa Maishman
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:39 am
The Forth Road Bridge is closed to doublt-decker buses.

All other vehicles are advised to take extra care when crossing the bridge, which is part of the A9000.

The Queensferry crossing is currently not affected by the move.

The Firth of Forth is experiencing winds of around 20mph.

There are no Met Office weather warnings in place.