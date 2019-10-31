Fountainbridge reopens to traffic seven weeks after explosion which left one dead
Gordon Sievewright, 69, from Edinburgh died after a suspected gas leak caused a major explosion
Fountainbridge sas reopened to traffic over seven weeks after a tenement explosion next door to a primary school killed one man.
The ensuing fire burnt through at least two flats and left people homeless as the building and the area around the property was cordoned off after being ruled unsafe by the emergency services.
The main thoroughfare had been closed to traffic since the incident on September 10 while relevant authorities made the building safe.
Edinburgh man Gordon Sievewright, 69, died after the suspected gas leak caused a major explosion in the four-storey tenement building.
Lothian Buses took to Twitter to announce the reopening, with the 1,34,35,300 and N34 services set to resume their regular routes shortly.