Four-day Leith Street closure: details of all bus diversions

Leith Street will close to all traffic for four days bringing major diversions to the city centre.

To allow for further construction works at the new St James Centre - involving its cranes - the road will close from 7pm today (Thursday) until 7am on Tuesday.

Lothian Buses has advised of diversions for its services:

1 – Buses will be diverted via South St David Street and York Place in both directions.

4, 5, 19, 34 and 45 – Buses will be diverted via Waterloo Place and Regent Road in both directions.

7, 8, 14 and 49 – Buses will be diverted via Princes Street, South St David Street and York Place in both directions.

22 and 25 – Eastbound buses will be diverted via Frederick Street, George Street and York Place. Westbound buses will be diverted via York Place and South St David Street.

Leith Street will close for four days. Picture: TSPL

Nightbus services are affected as follows:

N7 – Buses will be diverted via Princes Street, South St David Street and York Place in both directions.

N11, N16, N22, N26 and N44 – Buses will be diverted via South St David Street and York Place in both directions.

N25, N28 and N34 – Buses will terminate/start at Waverley Steps.

N106, N113 and N124 – Buses will be diverted via South St David Street, York Place and London Road on eastbound journeys only.

Motorists will face closures at Leith Street, between Princes Street and Greenside Row; at Royal Terrace, at Regent Road; and on Calton Road, at Leith Street;

Northbound at Easter Road, there will be no eastbound turn to London Road.

The closure will involve crane works. Picture: TSPL

On George Street, at Hanover Street, there will be a closure to westbound traffic.