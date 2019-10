Have your say

Gilmerton Road is closed and emergency services are in attendance after a crash in which a vehicle overturned.

The accident occurred on the A772 between Lidl and Morrisons, near the traffic lights and junction with Moredun Dykes Road.

Recovery vehicles are in the process of removing the vehicle affected.

The incident, reported around 9.10am, has caused significant delays to traffic heading Northbound into the city.