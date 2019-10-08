Gilmerton Road reopened after closure following crash which caused vehicle to overturn

Have your say

Gilmerton Road has been reopened after a crash which caused a vehicle to overturn led to the road being closed this morning.

The accident occurred at around 9am on the A772 between Lidl and Morrisons, near the traffic lights and junction with Moredun Dykes Road.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene and the vehicle affected has been removed.

The incident, reported around 9.10am, caused significant delays to traffic heading Northbound into the city.

The road has been reopened and traffic is now moving.