Glasgow Queen Street station evacuated after smoke seen pouring from train

Glasgow's Queen Street station has been evacuated during the morning rush hour amid reports of smoke billowing from a high speed train bound for Dundee.

Images tweeted from the scene amid the evacuation showed thick black smoke pouring from the power car of a train on the platform of the station - which is in the midst of a significant refurbishment.

Smoke from the train at Glasgow Queen Street. Picture: Christopher Fernand.

A Scotrail update said: "The fire alarm was sounding at Queen Street station due to excessive amounts of smoke coming from an exhaust of one of our trains which has now left the station for the depot."

Twitter user 'Holly_Rumble' reported that the train was 'on fire' as she attempted to get to Dundee.

Two vehicles from the Scottish fire and rescue services were pictured as being in attendance as hundreds of commuters found themselves evacuated from the station, which is the main hub for services between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It is unclear the exact model and destination of the train, though an incident in 2017 saw one of the fleet of 'Intercity125 High Speed trains' set to operate in Scotland catch fire in Exeter.

Services were unable to operate to and from the station, with a Scotrail update tweeting: "The fire alarm has now been reset and we're now able to run trains to/from Queen Street, some disruption is still expected."

Disruption is expected until 10am, with numerous services between Glasgow and the capital, and other inter-city services affected.