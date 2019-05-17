Gorgie Road closed after bus fire

Have your say

Firefighters were called to deal with a bus fire on Edinburgh's Gorgie Road this evening.

A fire service spokeswoman said two crews from Sighthill were called to the single decker Lothian Bus which caught fire close to the Polish Shop, not far from the McDonald's restaurant.

One eye-witness said they saw black smoke coming from the engine area and video footage posted on social media shows flames and smoke coming from the vehicle's back end.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a high pressure hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

The fire service spokeswoman said passengers were all off the bus by the time crews arrived and no one was hurt or needed treatment.

Details of what caused the fire are unknown at this stage.

Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted that the road is currently closed between Balgreen Road and Westfield Road.

A picture sent to the Evening News shows the road taped off as fire crews deal with the incident.