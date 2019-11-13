Gorgie Road re-opened after broken-down lorry causes four-hour closure

Gorgie Road has re-opened after a broken-down HGV blocked the road for four hours this morning.

The lorry broke down between Ardmillan Junction and Gorgie Farm just before 8am, causing major disruption to rush-hour traffic.

It blocked both lanes of traffic, as the breakdown occurred while it was coming out of a building site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle has now been moved and buses are returning to their normal routes.