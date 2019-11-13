Gorgie Road re-opened after broken-down lorry causes four-hour closure
The lorry has finally been moved.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 12:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 12:17 pm
Gorgie Road has re-opened after a broken-down HGV blocked the road for four hours this morning.
The lorry broke down between Ardmillan Junction and Gorgie Farm just before 8am, causing major disruption to rush-hour traffic.
It blocked both lanes of traffic, as the breakdown occurred while it was coming out of a building site.
The vehicle has now been moved and buses are returning to their normal routes.