Heavy rain causing lengthy delays on M8 and other major roads

Surface water and heavy rain are causing tailbacks for commuters this morning as thunderstorms are poised to hit Scotland.

Forecasters have issued a yellow severe weather warning as torrential rain is likely to develop during Wednesday afternoon in eastern areas with thunderstorms expected to sweep across the country on Thursday.

READ MORE: Met Office issues thunderstorms warning for Scotland

READ MORE: Hour-by-hour Edinburgh forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Edinburgh as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Delays are already being reported on several major roads across Scotland after an overnight deluge for some areas.

On Wednesday morning around 7am, eastbound traffic along the M8 slowed to a crawl for drivers around the Newhouse junction (J6). Elsewhere on the nation's busiest road, one lane was closed for westbound traffic near the Charing Cross Junction at Glasgow. This has since been cleared.

Heavy traffic on the M8 this morning. Picture: Traffic Scotland

Queues have also been spotted on the M898 Erskine Bridge approach (northbound), M80 Junction 4 (northbound) and M90 Junction 1C (southbound).



The Met Office has warned "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures" over the next two days.