High winds cause Stockbridge tree to blow over and block pavement

PEDESTRIANS in Stockbridge found their way blocked by a fallen tree this morning.

It was lying across the pavement in Kerr Street after apparently being blown down in high winds.

It was one of several trees in the area where the Sunday market is held

Police said they had been called around 7.30am and officers attended to check there were no traffic management issues before referring it to the city council.

The tree is one of several in the open area at the corner of Kerr Street and Saunders Street where the Stockbridge Sunday market is held. None of the other trees appeared to have been affected.

Although the pavement was blocked, the tree was not interfering with the flow of traffic.

The council said it had sent a squad to assess any damage and make safe as required.