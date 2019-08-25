Hundreds of ScotRail passengers caught up in Edinburgh Waverley 'shambles'

Have your say

Hundreds of passengers faced "shambolic" major disruption at Waverley station in Edinburgh tonight after a series of train cancellations and a breakdown.

Festival-goers trying to get home found themselves packed into trains "like sardines".

ScotRail advised passengers "to make their own travel arrangements" because of overcrowding between Waverley and Haymarket, with limited replacement buses available.

One ScotRail source said: "Absolute carnage in Waverley tonight - I have never seen it as bad.

"I can't keep up with the disruption."

The source said multiple trains were cancelled because of a lack of drivers.

"Hundreds of passengers not able to get on services.

"Police in attendance at almost every train for crowd control."

Scotland on Sunday journalist Dani Garavelli, who was travelling to Glasgow, said: "It's a shambles, and dangerous I reckon.

"I'm on a train now but totally overcrowded.

"Standing like sardines and melting in the heat.

"The Festival happens every year. How hard is it to cater for?

Ms Garavelli said she was awaiting the 11:15pm train but it failed to turn up.

She said: "The platform got more and more overcrowded.

"There were no announcements.

"The train didn't come.

"Then someone heard it wasn't coming, so hundreds rushed up the stairs to try to make the 11:30pm,but there was no way I was going to get on.

"Then a guard shouted the train on platform 14 is going to Glasgow and everyone left ran for that. I'm on that now."

A ScotRail spokesperson said the problems had been caused by a train fault at Linlithgow and cancellations because of "crew issues".

He said: "It is a very busy times as the last weekend of the Edinburgh Festival and the Scotland v France rugby international at Murrayfield.

"We’re sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption and busy services today.

"We do all that we can to meet demand.

"Every available train we have is out on the network to get our customers where they need to be.

“Customers delayed by 30 minutes or more are encouraged to claim for money back via our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app."