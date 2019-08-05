"I thought I'd ran somebody over" - Edinburgh man who drove over Broughton Road 'subsidence'

An Edinburgh man who drove over the 'subsidence' which appeared in Broughton Road over the weekend has said it felt like he'd 'ran somebody over'.

Lenny Thomas, 55, from Sighthill, was travelling home from the Portobello area on Saturday evening when his Volvo XC60 SUV hit the sunken tarmac - causing his wife to bang her head and his 11-year-old daughter in the back seat to suffer 'whiplash'.

And, according to Mr Thomas, the collision with the dip in the road has caused damage to his vehicle, including a scraped alloy, damaged suspension springs and an issue under the wheel arch.

But it was the prospect of a cyclist of a motorcyclist hitting the divet that really worried Mr Thomas, who got out of his car to warn fellow motorists heading down the road.

He told the Evening News: "I was driving home from the Portobello area on Saturday night in my Volvo XC60 SUV. When I hit the hole I thought I'd ran somebody over.

"I had my wife in the front passenger seat and my 11-year-old daughter in the back. They have both suffered some sort of whiplash from being thrown around by the dip in the car. My wife hit her head on the passenger window.

"I have 18-inch tyres on my car, imagine if that had been a motorcyclist or a cyclist, how much worse it could have been.

"There is damage to my car, too. My suspension springs are damaged and there is also damage under the passenger side front wheel arch, and my alloy is scraped.

The road has since been closed off to vehicles while Edinburgh Council carry out investigations into what is causing the problem

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News tweeted to say: "Investigations into the hole in Broughton Road are due to begin shortly. Due to the location of the hole and to accommodate the necessary equipment, the road will be closed *in both directions* between East Claremont Street and Beaverhall Road until further notice."

Mr Thomas added: "I've never felt anything like it.

"I got out, took some pictures and advised the drivers behind me to be careful going around the hole. I then rang the Council straight away who said they would get someone out."

Edinburgh Council has been contacted for a further update.

The scene on Broughton Road on Monday afternoon