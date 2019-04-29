Inaugural new Caledonian Sleeper service delayed two hours

Have your say

Passengers aboard the first brand new Caledonian Sleeper train were delayed more than two hours today by signalling problems.

The southbound service from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London had been due to arrive shortly after 7am, but is not now expected to reach Euston until around 9:30am.

Staff said there had been signalling problems at Carstairs and Edinburgh.

There were also claims on social media of electrical and train coupling problems in Edinburgh.

The delay is likely to have marred the trip for passengers late for appointments.

But some travellers will have enjoyed the chance to spend more time on the first of the £150 million fleet.

A Club Room, with ensuite toilet/shower wet room off to the right. Picture: The Scotsman

Carriages feature ensuite toilet and shower wet rooms, and double beds, in the service's biggest upgrade for 40 years.

Those aboard include Scotland Secretary David Mundell and Rupert Soames, chief executive of Serco, which runs the Sleeper.

The lounge car serves full meals and drinks including a range of whiskies. Picture: The Scotsman