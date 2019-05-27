Inverleith Row closed to buses after crash near Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens

Have your say

A road near the entrance to Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens has been closed following a crash.

The accident took place on Inverleith Row around 08:00am on Monday morning after a vehicle collided with a parked car.

Police Scotland confirmed no one was injured.

The street is currently closed to buses but cars are getting by slowly, Edinburgh Travel News reported.

Lothian Buses said the 8, 23 and 27 services will be diverted via Inverleith Terrace, Arboretum Place and Inverleith Place in both directions until further notice.

