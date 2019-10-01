Just Eat Cycles hire point opens at Edinburgh's Haymarket train station

A new Just Eat Cycles bike hire point has opened up inside Haymarket train station today.

The new docking station went live on October 1st and replaces the Bike & Go hire scheme which was installed there in 2015 before vacating earlier this year.

Just Eat Cycles has a fleet of about 500 bicycles and 75 hire points around the city, including one in Waverley train station and on Waverley Bridge.

The hire point at Haymarket will give rail passengers the chance to pick up or drop off the bikes 24 hours a day, all year round.

A one-hour pass for the scheme is available from £1.50, a Day Pass is £3 and an annual pass costs £90. The Just Eat Cycles app is available to download from the App store and Google Play.

Managed by Serco on behalf of Transport for Edinburgh, the scheme celebrated its first anniversary in September by revealing it had racked up 100,000 individual trips in its first 12 months.

It also recently announced it would be introducing e-bikes to the network by spring 2020. The first e-bikes for the network are currently being tested across Edinburgh.

Charles Graham, general manager of Just Eat Cycles, said: “We’re really pleased to have installed a hire point within Haymarket Station. This is one of the busiest railway stations and transport hubs in Edinburgh so it makes perfect sense for scheme to be readily available here. It’s our hope that railway passengers choose to use the bikes to complete the next stage of their onward journey and discover the benefits of cycling around the network.”

Kathryn Mackay, cycling manager at ScotRail, said: “ScotRail is committed to cycle provision across Scotland’s Railway, and the installation of Just Eat Cycles at Haymarket station is a perfect example of delivery on that commitment.

“We want to join up journeys across Scotland – and that includes those journeys that start and end by bike.”

George Lowder, chief executive of Transport for Edinburgh, said: “It’s great to see the further expansion of the scheme into such an important transport hub. We aim to do much more of this across The City and beyond, probably starting in the West at Edinburgh Gateway and Edinburgh Park Stations.”