Leith Street to close AGAIN this week as work continues on St James Development

Major Edinburgh road Leith Street is set to shut to motorists again from this month as work continues on the St James Development.

The road is set to be closed between Princes Street and Greenside Row from 7pm on Thursday, June 6 until 7am on Tuesday, June 11.

It is understood the road will be closed to motorists to allow contractors Laing O Rourke safely dismantle the crane that was erected back in May.

READ MORE: Incredible 360 degree video shows stunning view of Edinburgh from top of massive crane on St James development

Royal Terrace, Easter road, Calton Road and George Street will also be affected by temporary traffic restrictions for the same period of time.

This isn't the first time that Leith Street has closed recently in relation to the building work at St James Development.

READ MORE: In numbers: Edinburgh’s £1 billion St James development

It was closed to motorists for three weeks in May to enable a crane lift.

Leith Street is set to claose again this month

While erected, the crane gave spectacular 360 degree views over the city, which you can see a video of here.