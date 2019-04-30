Leith Street to close for THREE weeks from this weekend for Edinburgh St James crane lift

Leith Street is to close to motorists for three weeks this weekend to enable a crane lift to the Edinburgh St James development.

The road is expected to close from 7pm on Sunday, May 5 to 7am on May 25.

Leith Street

A number of road closures will be in place around Leith Street including Calton Road and diversions will be set up so motorists can navigate their way around the city.

The closure will see only pedestrians and cyclists allowed to pass using a covered walkway while cyclists will have to dismount.

There will also be some temporary traffic arrangements in place at George Street, Carlton Terrace Brae and the London Road/Easter Road junction.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council’s roads team, posted a message today on twitter which says: “To facilitate a crane lift to the St James’ site, Leith Street will be closed to all through traffic between Princes Street and Calton Road from the evening of Sunday 5th May for around 3 weeks.

“Calton Road will also be closed at Leith Street but pedestrian access will be maintained.

“Access to the Greenside car park will only be available via the north end of Leith Street.”

In connection with the Edinburgh St James works, there will also be some temporary changes at the London Road and Easter Road junction.

These include a new right turn signal will be installed for traffic turning up Easter Road towards Regent Road and Abbeyhill.

There will also be no right turn permitted from Easter Road into eastbound London Road.

And George Street will be closed to westbound through-traffic between St Andrew Square and Hanover Street.

There will be no exit from Carlton Terrace Brae at Regent Road.

The Edinburgh Travel News tweet adds: There may be other temporary restrictions in place whilst the crane is being assembled, positioned and then dismantled.”

Lothian Buses is also advising to keep an eye on their social feeds and website for details on any bus diversions.

