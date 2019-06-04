Leith walk closed after cyclist hit by van

Have your say

Leith Walk is currently closed after a cyclist was hit by a van.

Police Scotland were called to the incident at 8.45am today (Tuesday) at the junction of Leith Walk and Iona Street to a collision between a cyclist and a van.

PIC: Cameron Allan

The male cyclist has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and his injuries are unknown at this time.

The road closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway at the junction with Pilrig Street.

