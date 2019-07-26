Liberton Brae in Edinburgh closed in both directions after van and bus crash

Have your say

Liberton Brae in Edinburgh is currently closed in both directions due to an accident.

The closure is currently in place between in both directions between Alnwickhill Road and Kirk Brae.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show a large emergency service presence, including police, ambulance and fire crews.

The accident seems to have involved a bus and a van.

Traffic is now building on surrounding routes including Kirkgate and Kirk Brae and there are heavy delays on Liberton Brae itself citybound.

Lothian Buses tweeted to say the 37 47 67 X37 X47 and 7 services were all diverted.

This picture as taken moments after the collision

The scene of the accident on Liberton Brae. PIC: Scott Louden