Liberton Brae in Edinburgh reopens after van and bus crash

Liberton Brae in Edinburgh has reopened after a crash between a van and a bus closed it for hours.

The closure was in place between in both directions between Alnwickhill Road and Kirk Brae.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show a large emergency service presence, including police, ambulance and fire crews.

Traffic built up on surrounding routes including Kirkgate and Kirk Brae and there were heavy delays on Liberton Brae itself citybound.

Lothian Buses tweeted to say the 37 47 67 X37 X47 and 7 services were all diverted.

This picture as taken moments after the collision

The scene of the accident on Liberton Brae. PIC: Scott Louden