Limited edition Queensferry Crossing £20 banknote unveiled

A commemorative £20 banknote has been unveiled to celebrate the Queensferry Crossing.

The new note, which will be limited in number, was unveiled along with a new £20 Polymer note that will enter circulation early in the new year.

It keeps the Forth Road Bridge image but has the new Queensferry bridge visible in the foreground.

The Queensferry Crossing features prominently on the new limited edition note.

Among the features on the new notes are an anti-counterfeit “window effect” on The Mound and a holographic depth stripe at the top of the foil, showing a “Northern Lights effect” when tilted.

Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Minister Michael Matheson said: “It is marvellous to see Bank of Scotland marking the arrival of the record-breaking structure over the Firth of

Forth, the Queensferry Crossing, in this commemorative £20 note.

“It’s a fitting tribute to the ingenuity and endeavour of all of the people involved in the creation of this iconic bridge to have a special edition note dedicated to them.”

The front of the £20 note will continue to feature the portrait of Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott.

Tara Foley, Bank of Scotland managing director, said: “Bank of Scotland has issued banknotes for more than 320 years, showcasing the country’s proud history.