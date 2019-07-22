Liverpool v Napoli: Kick-off time, travelling to the game, finding late tickets

The much-anticipated Liverpool v Napoli football match will take place in Edinburgh at the weekend.

The European Champions will take on the Serie A side at BT Murrayfield in front of about 67,500 fans. Here's what you need to know...

Kick-Off

The glamour pre-season friendly kicks off at BT Murrayfield at 5pm on Sunday, July 28th.

Tickets

Scottish Rugby announced on twitter last week that the game has sold out.

But fans still hoping to secure a ticket for the game have been advised to keep checking the Ticketmaster website up until the match, as any returns will go back on sale straight away.

Bags bigger than A5 size will not be allowed into the stadium and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Transport

ScotRail has said it will be adding more seats to key routes to and from Edinburgh to help the day run smoothly.

The rail operator has also said that trains will be busy and that anyone heading to the game should allow extra time for travel. Fans are also being reminded of a strict alcohol ban in carriages.

Football at Murrayfield

The Edinburgh ground has been used to host various matches in recent years, including the League Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hearts last October.

Barcelona also played at Murrayfield in 2007 and 2008 and Celtic played two European ties there in 2014 while Celtic Park was unavailable.