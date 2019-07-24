Liverpool v Napoli: Road closures announced for glamour friendly at BT Murrayfield

Have your say

The much-anticipated Liverpool v Napoli football match will take place in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The European Champions will take on the Serie A side at BT Murrayfield in front of about 67,500 fans.

A number of road closures and spectator drop-off zones have been announced. Times have also been given for the upcoming Scotland v France (1:10pm KO) and Scotland v Georgia (7:30pm KO) rugby internationals on August 24th and September 6th respectively.

Spectator drop-off zones

Corstorphine Road - both sides between KwikFit and Murrayfield Avenue.

Russell Road - between Roseburn Street and Roseburn Maltings. Access/exit via Gorgie Road/Dalry Road only.

Balgreen Road - east side between Stevenson Road and Gorgie Road

Road Closures

From 3pm-5pm then 6:15pm-8:30pm on Sunday, July 28th/ 11:10am-1:10pm then 2:25pm-4:40pm on Saturday, August 24th/ 5:30pm-7:30pm then 8:45pm-11pm on Friday, September 6th;

Roseburn Street - in its entirety

Riversdale Bridge - in its entirety

Russell Road - at Roseburn Street

From 6:15pm-8:30pm on the 28th July/ 2:25pm-4:40pm on August 24th/ 8:45pm-11pm on September 6th;

Roseburn Terrace - in its entirety

West Coates - in its entirety

Balbirnie Place - at Douglas Gardens

Rosebery Crescent - between Haymarket Terrace and Lansdowne Crescent

Grosvenor Street - in its entirety

Magdala Crescent - between West Coates and Eglinton Crescent

Corstorphine Road - between Ellersly Road and Roseburn Terrace (except public transport buses)

Murrayfield Road - between Ellersly Road and Corstorphine Road (except public transport buses)

Haymarket Terrace - in its entirety (except trams)

Haymarket Yards - in its entirety (except trams)

West Approach Road - between Westfield Road and slip road at Dundee Street

Westfield Road - between entrance to Sainsbury's and West Approach Road

West Maitland Street - westbound from Torpichen Street to Haymarket (except trams)