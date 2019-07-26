Liverpool vs Napoli: everything you need to know about the road closures near Murrayfield Stadium

Have your say

With the much anticipated Liverpool vs Napoli football match kicking off at BT Murrayfield stadium on Sunday, make sure you’re not caught out by any road closures that are scheduled for the day.

This is everything you need to know in order to plan your travel arrangements.

Road closure details have been announced for this weekend's Liverpool v Napoli match at BT Murrayfield.

Spectator drop off zones

The following areas are official spectator drop off zones:

Corstorphine Road: both sides between KiwkFit and Murrayfield Avenue

Russell Road: between Roseburn Street and Roseburn Maltings. Access and exit is via Gorgie Road and Dalry Road only

Balgreen Road: east side between Stevenson Road and Gorgie Road

Road Closures

On Sunday 28 July, these are the road closures scheduled between 3pm and 5pm and then 6:15pm and 8:30pm:

Roseburn Street: closed entirely

Riversdale Bridge: closed entirely

Russell Road: closed at Roseburn Street

These are the road closed scheduled for 6:15pm to 8:30pm on Sunday evening:

Roseburn Terrace: closed entirely

West Coates: closed entirely

Balbirnie Place: closed at Douglas Gardens

Rosebery Crescent: closed between Haymarket Terrace and Lansdowne Crescent

Grosvenor Street: closed entirely

Magdala Crescent: closed between West Coates and Eglinton Crescent

Corstorphine Road: closed between Ellersly Road and Roseburn Terrace, except for public transport buses

Murrayfield Road: closed between Ellersly Road and Corstorphine Road, except for public transport buses

Haymarket Terrace: closed entirely, except for trams

Haymarket Yards: closed entirely, except for trams

West Approach Road: closed between Westfield Road and slip road at Dundee Street

Westfield Road: closed between the entrance to Sainsbury’s and West Approach Road

West Maitland Street: closed westbound from Torpichen Street to Haymarket, except for trams