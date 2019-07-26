Liverpool vs Napoli: everything you need to know about the road closures near Murrayfield Stadium

With the much anticipated Liverpool vs Napoli football match kicking off at BT Murrayfield stadium on Sunday, make sure you’re not caught out by any road closures that are scheduled for the day.
This is everything you need to know in order to plan your travel arrangements.
Spectator drop off zones
The following areas are official spectator drop off zones:
Corstorphine Road: both sides between KiwkFit and Murrayfield Avenue
Russell Road: between Roseburn Street and Roseburn Maltings. Access and exit is via Gorgie Road and Dalry Road only
Balgreen Road: east side between Stevenson Road and Gorgie Road
Road Closures
On Sunday 28 July, these are the road closures scheduled between 3pm and 5pm and then 6:15pm and 8:30pm:
Roseburn Street: closed entirely
Riversdale Bridge: closed entirely
Russell Road: closed at Roseburn Street
These are the road closed scheduled for 6:15pm to 8:30pm on Sunday evening:
Roseburn Terrace: closed entirely
West Coates: closed entirely
Balbirnie Place: closed at Douglas Gardens
Rosebery Crescent: closed between Haymarket Terrace and Lansdowne Crescent
Grosvenor Street: closed entirely
Magdala Crescent: closed between West Coates and Eglinton Crescent
Corstorphine Road: closed between Ellersly Road and Roseburn Terrace, except for public transport buses
Murrayfield Road: closed between Ellersly Road and Corstorphine Road, except for public transport buses
Haymarket Terrace: closed entirely, except for trams
Haymarket Yards: closed entirely, except for trams
West Approach Road: closed between Westfield Road and slip road at Dundee Street
Westfield Road: closed between the entrance to Sainsbury’s and West Approach Road
West Maitland Street: closed westbound from Torpichen Street to Haymarket, except for trams