Liverpool vs Napoli: Match at BT Murrayfield going ahead despite heavy rain in Edinburgh

Officials at Police Scotland and Scottish Rugby have confirmed the match between Liverpool and Napoli at Murrayfield is due to go ahead despite heavy rain.

Both the police and Scottish Rugby said there were no plans to cancel the game due to the rain, with one official stating "as it stands, the match is going ahead as planned".

This is despite heavy rain which hit much of Edinburgh over lunch, with some on social media questioning whether the match would be going ahead.

However, Murrayfield uses a hybrid pitch where natural grass is 'reinforced' with artificial turf fibres, increasing its durability with rain and adverse weather.

More than 65,000 fans are descending on the stadium for the match between the Champions League winners and the Italian giants in what will be the largest football crowd in the history of the stadium.

The match is due to kick off at 5pm.