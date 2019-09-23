Long delays on eastbound M8 in West Lothian due to major roadworks

Have your say

The M8 is seeing delays of up to half an hour due to roadworks.

The delays are affecting Junction 4 at Whitburn with queues down to before Junction 5 at Shotts.

Roadworks are taking place including essential concrete repairs, installation of combined drainage, waterproofing, central barrier replacement, joint replacement and carriageway surfacing work.

They began last week on Monday 16 September and are due to last 12 weeks until Monday 9 December.

Due to cost around £270,000, the works are aiming to improve the condition of the structures and carriageway.

