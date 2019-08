Have your say

A broken down lorry has causied delays on the Capital's A720 bypass.

The HGV was blocking lane one, west bound, just after the Baberton junction.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident shortly after 2pm.

The vehicle was removed at around 3.20pm.

Edinburgh Travel News posted on Twitter that there were long delays from as far as Burdiehouse.

At 3.30pm, delays were still in place - as long as 50 minutes - with traffic back to Gilmerton.