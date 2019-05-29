Long morning delays on Edinburgh Bypass as police deal with deer on the road

Have your say

Motorists are facing long delays on Edinburgh Bypass after police were called to deal with a deer on the carriageway.

Traffic was reported to be slow due to the deer at around 7.30am and it is understood that traffic at the Millerhill area is affected.

A deer is currently on Edinburgh Byepass. PIC RIGHT: Traffic Scotland

Delays of up to 11 minutes are being reported as police operate a contraflow system.

It is also thought the slip roads leading on to the Bypass are affected as the contraflow system is in place.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to warn drivers about the delays.