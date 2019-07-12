Lothian at 100: Tales from the Bus Driver

As Lothian Buses celebrates 100 years on the streets of Edinburgh, we spoke to three bus drivers for their view from the cab.

The first Lothian buses appeared on Edinburgh streets in 1919, making 2019 a very special year for the capital bus company.

Drivers are the public face of Lothian Buses.

Back then, it was known as Edinburgh Corporation Transport, changing to Lothian Regional Transport in the 1970s.

For a century now, Lothian Buses has been entwined with Edinburgh life and nobody in the company experiences that better than the bus drivers.

We spoke to three drivers - Anne, Dale and Sam - about what it’s like behind the wheel, wilfully working as the public face of the company.

All of them had some funny stories to tell and one or two observations that might change the way you ride the bus forever.