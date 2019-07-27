Lothian Buses Centenary Cavalcade postponed

Tomorrow's Centenary Cavalcade has been postponed due to 'current circumstances'.

This afternoon Lothian buses tweeted: "Due to current circumstances we have taken the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow’s Centenary Cavalcade. We are sorry to all our employees and customers who were looking forward to this event and hope to be able to organise something for later in the year."

The Cavalcade was due to depart from the Haymarket area at 10am and set to on to Shandwick Place, Princes Street, Waterloo Place, ending at Regent Road.

Following the procession, the twenty-six vintage vehicles were going to be on display on George Street between Hanover Street and St Andrew Square from 11am until 2pm for members of the public to view in greater detail.

After the announcement, people took to Twitter to express their disappointment and also voice their support for the upcoming Lothian Buses strike.

@Radiobasher1969 wrote: "Wow that’s a very petty reaction by the bosses given the strike action isn’t due until the end of next week???"

@Baberton33 added: "Hang your heads in shame. You are fast going down the tubes. Absolutely disgusting decision and so late."

@ eckfraeedi commented: "This seems very much like an 'up yours' reaction by the management team..... it seems a very extreme action for what was a public celebration of the longevity of the company.... this should not be linked to your current dispute.. but to an outsider it seems to be . Be ashamed"

@ThompsonCJ91 countered:"Why should Lothian run the above event when they are going to loose money during the strike action. Bus companies are facing higher running costs. The drivers don’t seem to appreciate this."

@mcwidz posted: "Bairns are greeting now thanks."

