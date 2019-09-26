Lothian buses join forces with Team Jak and Guide Dogs Scotland

Lothian buses have teamed up with several charities to help meet the needs and demands of those with additional needs and help raise awareness for children fighting cancer.

The bus operator teamed up with Team Jak, a locally based charity fighting cancer in young people across Scotland, earlier this month/

Lothiancountry has teamed up with Team Jak (Photo: Lothian)

Team Jak's logo, as well as details of its Jak's Den safe spaces for children fighting cancer, will feature on the side of Lothiancountry buses for the next few months.

The company has also teamed up with Guide Dogs Scotland and Whizz-kidz with familiarisation days held at Lothian to help those that require further assistance feel safer and more confident on buses prior to travelling.

Both organisations have also helped develop Lothian's Certificate of Professional Competence training to improve the drivers’ understanding of the challenges facing those with visual and physical impairments.

Allison Barr, Chief Executive, Team Jak Foundation said: “Team Jak are honoured and privileged to establish this special partnership with Lothiancountry. To see my boy’s picture on the bus and two of our warriors and their mums is nothing short of beautiful, knowing our message will be spread throughout the country.

“All I want as Jak's Mum is for my inspirational son's legacy to help other children and young people and help create smiles and ease their journey. Thank you so much Richard Hall and Lothiancountry for helping us fulfil this."

Richard Hall, Lothian Group’s Managing Director said: “We are honoured to be supporting Team Jak and creating awareness of the amazing work they do across our Lothiancountry operating area and beyond.

"We hope that by carrying their messages on our buses we can help promote the services that Jak’s Den offer to families and children affected by cancer.”

He added: “This year’s CPC course underpins Lothian’s continuing commitment to improving accessibility. Our main aim is to extend our appreciation of the challenges that some of our customers face on a daily basis when trying to go about their day-to-day lives and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Whizz-Kidz and Guide Dogs Scotland."

Pamela Munro, Engagement Officer, Guide Dogs Scotland, said: “Guide Dogs Scotland welcomes the introduction of this training and we are pleased to have been involved in shaping its content. People with vision impairment should be able to feel confident in accessing transport, and drivers are a massively important part of that.”