Lothian Buses managing director carpeted by Edinburgh council over bus wars prank

COUNCIL bosses have stepped into the row over the Lothian Buses number plates prank, carpeting managing director Richard Hall and demanding such behaviour is “put to an end”.

Senior official Paul Lawrence said the council “strongly opposes” any activity which could be taken as intimidatory.

In a letter to Robin Worsnop, chief executive of Rabbie’s Trailburners - who complained council-owned Lothian Buses was deliberately taunting him and other rivals by fitting plates like LC19 RAB - Mr Lawrence said: “I was concerned to see and hear what has taken place and have spoken directly to Richard Hall at Lothian on this matter.”

He continued: “I know you have now received correspondence from the Chair of Lothian, Jim Macfarlane. I am also aware you find the ‘apology’ received from them far from satisfactory.”

Mr Lawrence said the council could not interfere in day-to-day decisions by the company. But he added: “Having looked at the number plate matter, I do not believe the approach adopted by Lothian is satisfactory, and concur with Jim Macfarlane’s view that it is provocative and unnecessary.

“As such, we will formally be making this view clear to Lothian at their next board meeting. I will be asking our board observer to make this crystal clear so that the board hears our view and is asked to ensure such behaviour is put to an end.

“The council does not condone this behaviour and strongly opposes any activity by any operator which could be taken as intimidatory.”