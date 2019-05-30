M8 reopens in West Lothian after van overturns

The M8 in West Lothian has reopened at Harthill Services after a van overturned this afternoon.

Police were called to the accident on the westbound side of the motorway at about 3:25pm.

Traffic Scotland has been regularly posting updates on twitter and said there were hour-long delays as far back as Livingston, a distance of nearly 15 miles.

But they have just posted to say both lanes have reopened to traffic, although congestion will remain for a while.

A police spokeswoman said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

