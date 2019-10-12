'Major accident' causes severe delays on the A1 and Edinburgh Bypass
AN ACCIDENT involving several cars is causing serious delays to traffic.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 16:44 pm
The crash happened on the A1 where it meets the Edinburgh Bypass A720 at about 4pm this afternoon.
Motorists are expected to be waiting in queues for up to about 20 minutes.
One witness said emergency services including police and the ambulance service are at the scene dealing with a casualty.
He said: "I saw them doing CPR on the side of the road.
"They had his top cut off and working on his bare chest."
He said the accident happened in the right hand lane and involved two or three vehicles.
Police and ambulance have been contacted for comment.
More as we have it..