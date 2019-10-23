Major collision on Edinburgh road leaves one man in hospital and rush hour delays
A serious accident on a major Edinburgh road has caused long delays.
Slateford Road was closed in both directions from Robertson Avenue to Chesser Avenue early this morning.
Police were called to a one-car collision around 5am and police, fire and ambulance remain at the scene.
Officers confirmed to the Evening News that a male involved in the crash was taken to hospital, however the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.
Traffic built up in the area and there were bus diversions in place.
There were delays lasting up to 15 minutes on Chesser Avenue towards Gorgie Road and Lanark Road was slow from Kingsknowe to Slateford Junction.
The bus diversions were as follows:
On Slateford Road and Ardmillan Terrace, buses were diverted via Chesser Avenue and Gorgie Road in both directions affecting services 4 and 44.
Buses on Chesser Avenue and Slateford Road were diverted via Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both direction affecting services 35 and 300.
Bus routes 34 and X44 on Slateford Road and Angle Park Terrace were diverted via Chesser Avenue, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace.
The road re-opened at 9.25am.