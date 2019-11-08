Major collision on Edinburgh's city bypass causing severe delays of 30 minutes

Drivers are facing major delays as an accident on the city bypass is causing queues to build in the westbound carriageway.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:51 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:01 pm
The westbound lane is closed (Pic: Google Maps)

The collision is took place at 11:46am between Baberton and Calder and there are currently queues from Lothianburn.

Police are currently at the scene and Traffic Scotland reported that Trunk Road Incident Support Service are on the way.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes, but be aware of roadworks and temporary traffic lights at the Colinton end of Redford Road.

Delays are currently lasting around 30 minutes.

Police Scotland have been contacted for further information.