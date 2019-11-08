Major collision on Edinburgh's city bypass causing severe delays of 30 minutes

The westbound lane is closed (Pic: Google Maps)

The collision is took place at 11:46am between Baberton and Calder and there are currently queues from Lothianburn.

Police are currently at the scene and Traffic Scotland reported that Trunk Road Incident Support Service are on the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes, but be aware of roadworks and temporary traffic lights at the Colinton end of Redford Road.

Delays are currently lasting around 30 minutes.