Major delays as A1 closed in East Lothian after car hits central reservation
Motorists have been facing major delays this afternoon after one side of the A1 was closed following a car hitting the central reservation.
The incident happened on the southbound side of the road near the Wallyford junction, at about 4pm.
A police spokeswoman said a car left the road and collided with the central reservation. One occupant was checked by paramedics but no-one is thought to be badly hurt.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.
Traffic Scotland tweeted earlier that the road was closed and traffic has been backing up to Newcraighall and onto the A720 City Bypass eastbound at Millerhill.
It has since tweeted that the A1 southbound at Wallyford has reopened to one lane, and the on- slip from the Old Craighall Roundabout southbound will also be reopening.
Traffic Scotland initially said it was a four-vehicle collision but the police spokeswoman confirmed just one car was involved.
It is not known what caused the car to leave the road.