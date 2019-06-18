Major disruption for Tweedbank-Edinburgh ScotRail commuters due to signalling fault

Have your say

Rail commuters have been facing major disruption this morning due to a signalling fault on the line between Galashiels and Tweedbank.

ScotRail says train services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The disruption is expected to last until about 10am this morning, with the ScotRail website listing nine services affected including six cancellations.

The website says: "We are dealing with a signalling issue in the Tweedbank area. Our staff are on site and are working hard to get services back on schedule. Once we have more information we will let you know, therefore please check back here regularly for updates."

The website says the following service alterations will apply until further notice:

Edinburgh / Tweedbank services have been reduced to an hourly service;

xx50 Edinburgh to Tweedbank services will run as scheduled

xx22 Edinburgh to Tweedbank services suspended

xx58 Tweedbank to Edinburgh services will run as scheduled

xx26 Tweedbank to Edinburgh services suspended

Train tickets will be accepted on Lothian buses between Edinburgh, Brunstane, Newcraighall, Eskbank, Newtongrange and Gorebridge.

Tickets will also be accepted on Borders buses between Edinburgh Waverley, Eskbank, Newtongrange, Gorebridge, Stow and Galashiels on bus route X95.

The signalling fault also affects some services on the Fife Circle route.

ScotRail also advises to check their updates on social media or speak to a member of staff if at the train station or on the train.