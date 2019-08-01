Major Edinburgh rail disruption after Caledonian Sleeper train breaks down

Have your say

Major commuter rail disruption was caused today by a Caledonian Sleeper train breaking down in eastern Edinburgh.

The incident delayed or cancelled about a dozen ScotRail trains, including services workers heading into the capital on the Borders Railway from Tweedbank.

Rail sources said the Sleeper train had gone through Waverley Station in Edinburgh without stopping before, breaking down at Abbeyhill, just east of the station, blocking the east coast main line.

There were reports of a brake fault, with the driver requesting permission from signal staff to run through the station.

The train is reported to have been later moved back into the station so passengers could alight.

The northbound service from London is believed to have travelled up the west coast main line as scheduled, with the Glasgow portion splitting at Carstairs.

That part of the train was reported to have been held at Glasgow Central pending checks.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Our services between Edinburgh and North Berwick/Tweedbank were subject to delay and alterations from around 7:30am until around 9:30am.

"Our services have begun to return to normal.

"To keep people moving, we had an agreement in place with selected Borders buses (X95 and X62) and Lothian buses between Edinburgh and Prestonpans.

"For customers in travelling to/from Longniddry, Drem and North Berwick, we arranged replacement buses."