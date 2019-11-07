Major morning disruption as fault train to Edinburgh leaves passengers stranded on platform
A major Fife route has been disrupted this morning due to a fault with the train.
Passengers crammed on to a late running train at North Queensferry station have been asked to disembark on to the platform due to a train fault.
One passenger said: "We were stood outside for a while and the doors didn't open, eventually we got on very full train and stood for a while, then doors kept beeping to open and stopping again.
Passengers were moved on to a new train but have been told that they will no longer stop anywhere apart from Haymarket as an announcement said: "We cannot physically fit any more people on this train"
Information on the ScotRail website states that the fault is causing delays which are expected to last until around 10am.
"Our staff are currently fault finding and we will update you once we get more information from the ground."
Commuters are warned that train services between Edinburgh and Perth may be delayed.