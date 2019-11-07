Major morning disruption as fault train to Edinburgh leaves passengers stranded on platform

Passengers crammed on to a late running train at North Queensferry station have been asked to disembark on to the platform due to a train fault.

One passenger said: "We were stood outside for a while and the doors didn't open, eventually we got on very full train and stood for a while, then doors kept beeping to open and stopping again.

Passengers crammed on to the platform at North Queensferry

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers were moved on to a new train but have been told that they will no longer stop anywhere apart from Haymarket as an announcement said: "We cannot physically fit any more people on this train"

Information on the ScotRail website states that the fault is causing delays which are expected to last until around 10am.

"Our staff are currently fault finding and we will update you once we get more information from the ground."

The new train which they moved on to 'physically could not fit' anymore passengers