Major rush-hour delays after two Portobello High Street crashes

Motorists are facing heavy delays this morning following two road traffic collisions on Portobello High Street.

Edinburgh Travel News tweeted that the street was partially blocked citybound due to the incident just after Adelphi Grove.

The vehicle on Portobello High Street was involved in a bad crash

They again tweeted to confirm a second road traffic collision at the Kwik-Fit on Portobello High Street just past Fishwives' Causeway.

Long queues of traffic are now built up from Brunstane Road for cars headed towards the city centre.

There are queues as far back as Eastfield and the incidents are causing slow traffic on Milton Road, Sir Harry Lauder Road and A1.

More to follow.